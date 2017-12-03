Sunset Hills Police investigating carjacking at Toys R’Us parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, MO- On Sunday around 7:30 am investigators with the Sunset Hills Police Department said a male victim was robbed of his vehicle on the ToysR Us parking lot, 3600 S. Lindbergh Blvd. No one was injured.

Authorities say the victim had just parked his car on the lot, when a the suspect pulled up in a maroon Dodge Challenger with tinted windows and damage on the trunk and front-end damage.

Police say a passenger in the suspect vehicle approached the victim, displayed a handgun and told him to run. The suspect then took the victim’s 2013 black Dodge Challenger with a red stripedown the hood. Both vehicles were last seen traveling eastbound on I-44 at at a high rate of speed. Investigators believe the victim was followed to the store lot by the suspect vehicle.

The suspected carjacker is described as a black, male, in his mid-20s, with a thin build, about5’9” to 6’ tall, last seen wearing a blue skull cap, a blue hooded shirt with white strings, and no logos on the shirt.

Police are asking people to stay aware of theirsurroundings at all times. If you believe you are being followed or watched, call 9-1-1 immediately, particularly if you own a Dodge Challenger.

Call the Sunset Hills Police Department, 314-849-4400, if you have anyinformation regarding this incident.