‘SNL’ takes on Flynn’s guilty plea in ‘A Christmas Carol’ sketch

Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” as Donald Trump — along with some unwelcome ghosts from the President’s past in the show’s own rendition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

The NBC sketch series took a page from the headlines following the news that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian contacts.

When Baldwin’s Trump broke away from a White House Christmas Party, he is visited by actor Mikey Day playing a heavily chained Flynn as the “ghost of witness flipped,” an apparent reference to the disclosure that Flynn is cooperating with the special counsel’s office.

“Mr. President, I came to warn you, it’s time for you to come clean, for the good of the country,” Day’s Flynn said. “This is serious sir. The FBI got to me. Before all this, I had a great life, Donald.”

“If only someone had warned me about you,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

“President Obama did tell you not to hire me,” replied Day’s Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US during the presidential transition last year.

The “SNL” sketch then continued with visits from the ghost of Christmas past, former host of NBC’s “Today” Billy Bush (Alex Moffat), and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) as Trump’s present ghost.

The series pointed out the irony of some of Flynn’s past comments when Day’s Flynn comes back into the Oval Office, followed by a character under a black cloak.

Quickly, the character reveals itself as Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton, Trump’s ghost of Christmas future.

In 2016, Flynn called for jail time for Clinton during the Republican National Convention.

“You have no idea how long I’ve wanted to say this — lock him up!,” McKinnon’s Clinton said.