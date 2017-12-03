Shooting closes I-270 in north St. Louis County; Major Case Squad activated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Westbound I-270 was shut down just past 367 for two hours Saturday night in north St. Louis County after a shooting occurred on the highway. The highway has reopened.

The Major Case Squad has been activated in this investigation and at least 15 investigators are working the case. The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department says that one person was taken to a hospital and remains in serious condition.

Detectives say the shooting happened around 8 pm Saturday. When officers arrived to the scene they found one person shot and a small silver SUV with at least one bullet hole in it.

Detectives believe the shooter was in another vehicle when they opened fire.

There is no word yet on suspects or description of the other car involved in the shooting. There were no children involved in the incident.

The car involved in the shooting is now being towed away @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/lqh8RmhJ0H — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) December 3, 2017