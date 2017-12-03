‘Misfits’ brunch benefits Toys For Tots campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO-Tenacious Eats Chef Liz Schuster invited several other local chefs to join her Sunday for a holiday brunch called the Misfit Christmas Bunch. Guest were invited to show up in their pajamas and watch a Christmas movie while several local chefs prepared brunch. A full 100% of the proceeds benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign.

“I just wanted to do something fun and casual and also wanted to raise money for something I feel so strongly about,” said Schuster. “I’m not only a chef but I’m a mom.”

Other participating restaurants included Nadoz Café, Walnut Grill, Clementine’s Creamery and Kakao Chocolate.

The annual event included a visit from Santa Claus and was held in the St. Louis Banquet Center operated by the Marine Corps League South St. Louis Detachment 183. Kids could also roll around in a white puffy materials that were designed to look like snow.

“It just fills me with joy. It’s not something I realized I’d be doing once I became a marine,” said Marine Reservist Adam Chapman. “I’m glad that I can do something and I can give back to all the people who helped me.”