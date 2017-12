× Homicide count continues to increase by Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police report two additional homicides late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in St. Louis.

A person was shot in the 3900 block of De Tonty Street just before 11:30 pm Saturday. The man was not conscious or breathing and died at the scene.

Police also say a man was fatally shot in the 4700 block of Genevieve at around 5:15 am Sunday. The victim died at the scene. Homicide is investigating.