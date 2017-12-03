Father of 14 shot and killed in Wellston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, MO- The suds from the carwash remains as police work to find out who shot and killed 41-year-old Steven Combs while he washed his girlfriend’s car. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Bartmer next to Wellston's industrial district.

“Somebody showed up and some type of altercation ensued between him and the gunman,” Major Steve Runge said. Runge said the unknown man shot Combs five times – 3 times in the legs, twice in the chest- and ran away. When first responders arrived, they found the father of 14, still alive and speaking, but he later died at the hospital. “We don’t know if this was a random act of violence,” Runge said. “Maybe a street robbery or if the guy knew the victim, we don’t know.”

However, what the Major said he does know is that homicides like this are happening too often in St. Louis city and county, across jurisdictions. The city of St. Louis has had at least 194 homicides, while the St. Louis County Police department's jurisdiction has already surpassed last year's homicide total.

“It’s just staggering,” he said. “It’s just crazy. It doesn’t make any sense it’s senseless. You’re going out to wash your car and you get shot and killed.”

Investigators are hoping cameras near the scene provides them with the answers they need.

No matter how much it takes, Runge said he’s committed to find out who is behind Comb’s senseless murder.

“I wear this tie that says’ justice for all’ when I get called in and I have this time just for getting called into work homicides because our victim deserves everything we got,” Runge said. “Our victim deserves to have justice brought to whoever did this to him.”

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS