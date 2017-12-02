The Pulse: Washington University research into brain development and local Rhodes Scholars

ST. LOUIS, MO — Researchers at Washington University are conducting a study that focuses on brain development and anxiety disorders, including social anxiety. Learn about what scientists are doing to develop treatments to help children impacted by the conditions.
Two Washington University students have been selected as Rhodes Scholars. Jasmine Brown, a biology major with a specialization in neuroscience, and Camille Borders, a history major, are among 32 students from across the country chosen to receive one of the most prestigious academic honors in the world.
Guests:
- Dr. Cynthia Rogers, Child Psychiatrist Washington University
- Dr. Chad Sylvester, Child Psychiatrist Washington University
- Jasmine Brown, Washington University Student, Rhodes Scholar
- Camille Borders, Washington University Student, Rhodes Scholar
- Dean Robyn Hadley, Associate Vice Chancellor And Dean Of The John B. Ervin Scholars Program At Washington University