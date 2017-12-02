The Pulse: Washington University research into brain development and local Rhodes Scholars

ST. LOUIS, MO — Researchers at Washington University are conducting a study that focuses on brain development and anxiety disorders, including social anxiety. Learn about what scientists are doing to develop treatments to help children impacted by the conditions.

Two Washington University students have been selected as Rhodes Scholars. Jasmine Brown, a biology major with a specialization in neuroscience, and Camille Borders, a history major, are among 32 students from across the country chosen to receive one of the most prestigious academic honors in the world.

Guests: