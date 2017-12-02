× Police investigating two early Saturday morning shootings

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating two early morning shootings Saturday, one in north St. Louis and one in south St. Louis.

At around 2:30 am, a male was shot at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Clara. The victim was dropped off at an area hospital and is in stable condition. No other details are available at this time.

The second shooting happened around 5:30 am Saturday in the 3900 block of Utah. A male victim arrived at an area hospital and is in critical condition.