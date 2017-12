Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Chaifetz Arena on the Saint Louis University campus is beefing up security measures, starting tonight.

The women's basketball game will be the first where fans will have to go through metal detectors before entering the arena. Spectra Venue Management, which has been running Chaifetz since it opened in 2008, is stepping up security with the walk through devices.

They are similar to the ones at Busch Stadium and the Scottrade Center.