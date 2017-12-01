Fashion show helps young girls learn self-confidence, personal guidance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Twenty teenage girls are learning the benefits of self-confidence and inspirational guidance through a celebration of fashion and personal development.

These girls did not know each other three months ago but are working in sync in preparation for Sheer Elegance 29. This year's theme is 'Walk that Isle' a stylistic vogue voyage on the high seas of fashion.

“I was really excited to be in a fashion show and to see what everything was all about," saidKaitlyn Faber, Sheer Elegance honoree.

Faber, a sophomore at Parkway West High School, and other young women will be recognized for their academic, extracurricular, and community service achievements.

Hannah Taylor, sophomore at Kirkwood High school, says she loves all the friendships and connections she is making.

“ Its just a great opportunity to build leadership and other great qualities that make me a great person," she said.

While the girls are excited about performing for the audience, they will walk away with useful information provided during mentoring sessions over an eight week session. People like Sharon Young of a young concept salon talks to them about personal hygiene.

“Because of the mentors that come in, the people we talk to. The tell us what the real world is like more of what's really going on instead of just the classroom,” said honoree Brea Dora.

The girls are excited to walk the runway, just like last year's honorees. Each teen will be escorted down the runway by community leaders. And they each receive a complimentary dress and pair of shoes.

“We bring in designers and then all of the proceeds go to support our girls programs and some of the innovative programs we're trying to do at Mathews- Dickey," said CEO Wendell Covington.

Sheer Elegance 29 is Saturday, December 9 at the Hyatt Regency by the Arch.