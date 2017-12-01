× Body found under I-255 overpass in Cahokia; Major Case Squad activated

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad was activated in Cahokia Friday after the body of a man was found by a driver earlier that morning.

Authorities said the young man found dead was identified as 20-year-old Javon Gibson from Cahokia. He ‘d been shot several times.

Gibson’s body was found on Doris right under Interstate 255. Investigators said a passerby spotted the victim about 7 a.m. as she drove by on Doris. She turned around, discovered the man was dead, and called police.

Authorities had Doris blocked off for some time as they removed the body and conducted their investigation.

At this point, authorities are still trying to piece together what exactly happened. Several Major Case Squad investigators will try to find those answers.

Josh Porter, who lives near where the body was found, said he was awakened by three pops and his dog barking about 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Major Case Squad investigators are no stranger to Cahokia. In fact, they just disbanded from there Thursday after investigating the murder of 33-year-old Akeem Haynes last weekend. No arrests have been made in that case.

At this point, investigators said there does not appear to be a connection to this murder. There are no suspects in this latest killing.

If you have any information, you can call the Major Case Squad directly at the Cahokia Police Department at 618-332-4248.