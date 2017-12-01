Blues to wear sparkling warm up jerseys for 11-year-old cancer victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Blues will be wearing warm up jerseys that sparkle before Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings. The jersey is in honor of a 11-year-old fan named Arianna Dougan who lost her life to cancer.

The team tweets, "It's about more than a game tonight. #HockeyFightsCancer"

The Blues Power Play Goals for Kids campaign opens Friday. Ameren Missouri and Blues for Kids will donate $200 each time the Blues score a power play goal this season. The total will go to the charity receiving the most public votes.

This year's finalists include Camp Rainbow, Covenant House, Crisis Nursery St. Louis and Lift for Life Academy. Fans can cast their votes online through the end of January. To learn more visit: nhl.com/blues or nhl.com/blues/community/power-play-goals-for-kids

Ari shared a special friendship with Blues superstar Vladimir Tarasenko. She passed away in November after a long battle with cancer. Dougan was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of three and had faced several relapses.

Ari and Vladimir Tarasenko first met a couple of years ago at a Hockey Fights Cancer event and she formed a friendship with the Blues right winger. On her 11th birthday in February 2017, Ari visited the Blues locker room, where she was invited to join Tarasenko as his guest to fly with the St. Louis Blues to Arizona and Colorado for a two-game road trip.

The sparkling jerseys will be eligible for auction afterwards. You can go to blues.gesture.com to bid or text BLUES to 52182.

The names of more than 400 children impacted by cancer are featured on Jake Allen and Carter Hutton's masks for Friday night. https://t.co/KrCiNjXXDN #SpreadArisLight #HockeyFightsCancer — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 30, 2017