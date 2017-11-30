Man in custody after teacher shot near Francis Howell High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. _A man was taken into custody near Francis Howell High School, less than 24 hours after a teacher was shot while jogging on a nearby trail. Police say he is a "person of interest."

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday on the Hamburg Trail, south of the school and adjacent to the baseball field.

The school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after investigators found a tent in the woods. Other area schools were also placed on 'soft lockdown' as a precaution. They were Meadows Parkway, Independence, John Weldon, Daniel Boone, Bryan, and Francis Howell Middle School.

Those lockdowns have been lifted.

At that time the shooting, the campus was placed on lockdown and students were escorted to vehicles for pickup. Those students were participating in extracurricular activities.

Authorities say the 36-year-old teacher, who remains unidentified, didn’t recognize the suspect. He was able to flag a car down for help.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male between 30 to 40 years-of-age, wearing a black coat and tan pants.

Statement from Francis Howell School District

Safety Alert Update from Superintendent Dr. Mary Hendricks-Harris:

I’m writing to provide you with an update regarding the situation that occurred yesterday near Francis Howell High School. This morning, we were notified that the St. Charles County SWAT Team would be searching the area near Francis Howell High School for a suspect in yesterday’s shooting. During this time, Francis Howell High School and Francis Howell Union did not allow anyone to enter or leave the building. Other schools, including John Weldon, Bryan Middle School, Independence, Meadows Parkway, Daniel Boone and Francis Howell Middle did not have any outside activities and carefully monitored visitors. Momentarily, some of these schools may not have allowed people to enter or leave as the police search became more intense.

At approximately 11:40 AM, we were notified by police that they have located and apprehended a person of interest, and our schools were given the all clear to come out of lockdown. During the lockdowns, all students remained safe and learning continued as much as possible.

The cooperation of our students, parents, and staff to follow our safety and lockdown procedures is greatly appreciated. I would also like to thank law enforcement officials for their assistance during this incident.

As always, the safety and security of our students is a top priority.

St. Charles police have a person of interest in custody in the shooting of a teacher yesterday. Lock down has been lifted from school pic.twitter.com/nSMAAqmW48 — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) November 30, 2017

Francis Howell High School on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect. Authorities address the media in front of school . pic.twitter.com/jymrgmLs17 — Kelley Hoskins FOX2 (@KelleyHoskins) November 30, 2017

St. Charles County SWAT is in the vicinity of FHHS looking for the suspect in yesterday’s shooting. As a precaution, FHHS & FHU are on exterior lockdown and EC- Meadows Parkway, Independence, John Weldon, Daniel Boone, Bryan, & FHMS are on soft lockdown. https://t.co/J0tZBwIcm5 pic.twitter.com/xLh9svlAw5 — FrancisHowell (@FrancisHowell) November 30, 2017

