STLCC board approves recommendations amid protest

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Community College board of trustees voted to approve all the recommendations, but it’s unclear if that means budget cuts.

Through all of the protest, the board voted by what appeared to be a raising of hands.

This happened more than an hour after the student protesters disrupted the meeting and started chanting "justice for faculty" and "Chancellor Pittman, you can’t hide, we can see your greedy side!"

That chanting started after about 14 speakers let the board hear their concerns.

Following that last speaker and moments before the board planned on voting, students got up, dropped to the floor on their backs, and began chanting.

Students believe the proposed budget cuts could hurt the campus environment and lead to many professors and adjunct professors being cut.

This was a long awaited decision. There’s been meetings upon meetings giving the public the chance to tell the board their opinions.

Fox 2 also had an interview with Chancellor Pittman set up after the meeting, but that was rescheduled until Friday.