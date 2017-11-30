Police investigate gun store burglary in Edwardsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. _Authorities are investigating a burglary at an area gun store. It happened around 3 a.m. at Michael's Arms and Accessories on South Buchanan in Edwardsville.

The suspect or suspects tried to throw an object through some glass to get inside the store. but an Edwardsville police official says at this point it does not appear that anything was taken.

This is at least the sixth gun store break this month in the St. Louis area. There were two this past Monday morning including one in Crestwood where three suspects broke into Southern Armory on Watson Road.

They sole long guns then shot at a witness who was working at a next door business. Fortunately, that witness was not hit or hurt.

About 30 minutes earlier, three burglars broke into a gun store in High Ridge. Back in the early morning hours of November 10, three suspects broke into Triple Threat Armory on Gravois Road in Affton.

All of the guns there were locked up but the thieves did steal ammo and other valuables. About an hour after that, On Target on Vance Road in Valley Park was hit also by three suspects.

Fifteen weapons were stolen in that break in along with 14 handguns and a shotgun.

Then finally back on November 8, the Razor Back Armory in Des Peres was broken into.

At this point, we know of no arrests in any of the cases.