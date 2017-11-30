Medical services at Metro stations: Mobile health screening units available free of charge for riders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new vehicle will soon be introduced to Metro transit centers. It won’t be used to transport riders, but it will serve an important purpose.

A mobile health screening unit will be made available and free of charge to riders.

A federal grant is funding the pilot program, which will feature health assessments, blood pressure and diabetes screenings for adults age 18 and older.

The mobile health screening unit, called Links 2 Health, will rotate among the following locations from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

Monday: Rock Road MetroLink Station – Pagedale

Tuesday: North County Transit Center – Ferguson

Wednesday: North Hanley Transit Center - Berkeley

Thursday: Wellston Transit Center

The four locations were selected based on need, Metro spokeswoman Patti Beck said.

“This area around here has a high concentration of residents who don’t own cars, or have limited access to cars and multiple drivers, so they are transit dependent,” she said. “One of the things that falls by the wayside if you don’t have transportation, are preventive health care and doctor’s visits.”

A partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will help bridge that gap.

“We found that a lot of people don’t have access to health care, other than going to emergency rooms. So we are hoping if they come and see us, that we can get them hooked up with a doctor that can deal with any chronic issues that they have, and they can avoid expensive visits to the emergency room,” St. Louis County Department of Health’s Becky Schrama said. Schrama is the department’s nursing manager.

The new unit will debut December 1. The pilot program will run for 18 months.