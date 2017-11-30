Major Missouri Democratic fundraiser accused of using slurs, firing gun at businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A major Missouri Democratic fundraiser is facing charges after directing racial slurs at people and firing shots at two St. Louis area businesses Tuesday.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Matt Lieberman was charged with several counts of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, with officers reporting that Lieberman's "conduct and use of epithets indicate his actions to be motivated by race."

Lieberman has worked to raise funds for several St. Louis area politicians. His LinkedIn page indicates he's the CEO of two fundraising firms: Majority Strategies, LLC, and RAL Strategic Investment Group, LLC. He also claims to be on the board of the KWAME Foundation, but they deny his involvement on the board.

Police said Lieberman went into the gas station under the giant Amoco sign at Skinker and I-64 on November 28, 2017. The clerk told investigators he bought a pack of cigarettes, then gave him an offensive gesture, and returned to his parked Mercedes with plate identification number 0028.

The clerk came out of the store and went to ask Lieberman why he used the offensive gesture. Police said he pulled out a handgun while seated in the car and then referred to to the clerk as the n-word. Investigators said surveillance video captured the moments when the clerk ran back to the store for cover as Lieberman fired shots into the building from his car.

Employees at the gas station Thursday told a Fox 2/KPLR 11 news crew that no such incident took place.

The same vehicle later pulled into a Jack in the Box on Hampton Avenue. Maintenance workers told investigators that a man matching Lieberman's description started shouting similar racial epitaphs and fired a handgun from his Mercedes.

John Remstedt posted this message to his friends on Facebook:

"Most of you know that I own a company called Grease Masters. We clean kitchen exhaust hoods. Which is overnight work. Tonight I had a crew at Restaurant on Hampton at West Park by the zoo. The guy in this car attacked my crew and shot at them at 11:30 pm. If you see this car please call the police and report it as the car in the shooting. My crew is fine, just a little shook up. Which is understandable. Let’s get some justice and put this guy in jail!"

Lieberman was arrested Wednesday. His bond was set at $250,000.