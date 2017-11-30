Detectives searching for suspects in north county homicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the North County Police Cooperative have identified suspects in two separate homicides but cannot find them.

Detectives are looking to talk to 23-year-old Shaun Daniels. They believe Daniels is the person caught on home surveillance video shooting and killing Lee James on October 12 while James was parked outside of a home in Pine Lawn.

Major Steve Runge said they have heard Daniels may be leaving for California in the next few days.

Detectives are also looking for 23-year-old Elia Hogan. They said they want to talk to Hogan about a homicide that happened October 16. Authorities believe Hogan went to visit someone in the 6300 block on Lenox in Wellston, where Donnell Smith was shot and killed during an altercation.

“Once again, through tips from neighbors, witnesses, and people who know these folks, we were able to identify Elia Hogan as a person who may be involved in that homicide,” Runge said.

Runge said they talked to Hogan at the very beginning of this investigation and at the time he was hiding out in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, but now they can’t find him.

Runge said if you know where Daniels or Hogan are, you can call the North County Police Cooperative or CrimeStoppers, which offers up to a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

You can email or call CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS. They have no caller ID, no voicemail, and no way to track an IP address.