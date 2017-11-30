10-year-old commits suicide after alleged bullying incident caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A mother and father in Colorado say their 10-year-old daughter committed suicide over video of a fight with an alleged bully. Ashawnty Davis, was only in fifth grade.

She was a happy girl until everything changed at the end of October when she was involved in a fight after school, her parents told KDVR.

They say it was her first fight and it was recorded by another student and posted on an app called Musical.ly.

The video shows Ashawnty and another student fighting, while other kids watched. Ashawnty's mother, Latoshia Harris, says her daughter had been confronting the girl who had been bullying her.

"I saw my daughter was scared," she said.

The video is difficult to watch. But Ashawnty's parents are sharing it to help other parents.

"She was devastated when she found out that it had made it to Musical.ly," said her father, Anthony Davis.

"My daughter came home two weeks later and hanged herself in the closet," said Harris.

She was on life support for two weeks after passing away Wednesday.

Her parents say she was the victim of "bullycide." The term is used when someone takes his or her own life because of bullying.

"We have to stop it, and we have to stop it within our kids," said Davis.

"I want other parents to know it's happening," Harris said. "That was my baby, and I love my baby, and I just want mothers to listen."

The school district issued the following statement regarding the incident: