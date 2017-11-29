Worker electrocuted after truck hits power line near I-44 in Fenton; hundreds without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A worker has been electrocuted and over 400 Ameren customers are out of power near Fenton, MO.

A boom truck hit a power line at around 10am near I-44 east of Mraz road. One person has died as a result of the accident. The victim is a contract worker for Ameren. He has not yet been identified.

The electrocution victim was apparently getting a core sample of the road for MoDOT. When he raised the boom to drill for a sample he hit a high power line. Investigators say the worker was killed instantly. The electricity from the line caught the back tires of the truck on fire.

A man working with the victim sought shelter. He was not injured but is very upset about the accident. The two had worked together for several years.

The incident caused the ground wire, which stretches across I-44 to snap. The ground wire plays an important role in distributing electricity to Ameren customers. Ameren is working to install a new ground wire soon. The installation ill require the highway to close.

MoDOT says that the right lane of westbound I-44 closed after the crash. There is a traffic backup in the area. They expect delays on the highway until 11am.

Businesses in the area are confirming power outages in the area. Traffic is being rerouted because signals are out of power.