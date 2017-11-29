Two critical after off-duty officer involved shooting at St. Louis County bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. _Two people were shot at a North St. Louis County sports bar late Tuesday night (Nov. 28). St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the shooting at Cuetopia II Billards and Bar (11824 West Florissant Avenue, 63033).

Police received a call for shots fired around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman each suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have learned the woman was physically assaulted inside the bar by an unknown person. The man confronted that person inside the bar and was shot by that person.

The woman then ran outside the bar with a handgun and was confronted by an off-duty municipal police officer in full uniform who was working secondary at the bar. The woman flourished the handgun, and the police officer shot her.

This is not the first time gunfire has erupted at this local hangout. A man was shot and killed in March of 2015, and another man was shot to death in November of 2014.

According to police, both of those incidents happened in the bar parking lot.