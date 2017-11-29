Supporters and protesters gather before President Trump visits St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - Outside of the St. Charles Convention Center there are already people protesting the tax bill and people there to support the president. At around 11:30am police put up tape to move everybody back from the sidewalk.

There is a mix of President Trump supporters and people there to protest the tax bill. We've already seen people begin to engage and debate the tax bill and other issues.

A look at all of the signs shows you that some people are here because of the tax bill and some are here for many other political concerns. One President Trump protester was here as early as 9:30am.

We've also seen people in support of the president here early. A man drove down all the way from Springfield to sell t-shirts in honor of the president. He hopes to make good sales today.

One woman has been arrested at a protest held before President Trump visits St. Charles at around 12pm.