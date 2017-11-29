Metro’s Most Wanted – No leads in man’s disappearance after skull found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – CrimeStoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest in the murder of Jerome Baker.

On May 15, 2016, Baker’s girlfriend took his daughter to run some errands before they all went to Six Flags. Baker stayed behind to wait for his best friend. Baker’s friend called and said he was on the way. When the friend arrived at the house 11 minutes later, Baker was nowhere to be found.

On October 27, 2017, utility workers found a skull behind a building off Riverview.

Baker’s mother, Maurnice, said her son was an up and coming rap artist, the oldest of 14 kids, and a caregiver.

Maurnice is looking for answers in her son’s death and hopes the community can start coming together to stop all the violence.

“Somebody, if you know something, please tell me something. I need to know something, because right now all I have is a report saying, ‘That is your son,’ not a piece of clothing – nothing,” she said.

All tips to CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. They have no caller ID or way to track an IP address. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.