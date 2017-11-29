× Man faces charges for stolen vehicle, leading police on pursuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old local man Wednesday accused of stealing a car and attempting to flee from police.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a St. Louis County Police Department spokesman, the incident occurred November 9 just before 1:45 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the first block of South Schlueter Avenue after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Witnesses told police that a person in a red sedan fired shots along Chambers Road.

Police later found a vehicle matching that description on Chambers Road. The vehicle had been reported stolen, McGuire said.

Officers opted against pursuing the vehicle after the person behind the wheel began to drive erratically.

Investigators located the vehicle a short time later at the Oak Park Apartment complex. Police attempted to arrest four people that approached the car. Those individuals got in the vehicle and fled the area with police in pursuit.

The car eventually came to a stop near the intersection of Leisurewood Court anyd Carefree Lane in Florissant. The four occupants bailed and attempted to run away.

Following a brief chase, police apprehended two men and a woman. Police found a loaded handgun where the driver—identified as Eric O’Neal—had been seated. McGuire said O’Neal was a convicted felon.

On November 28, police were called to arrest O’Neal for active warrants. Like before, O’Neal allegedly fled on foot and attempted to resist capture with physical force.

O’Neal was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, and one count of fourth-degree resisting arrest. He remains jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.