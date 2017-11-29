Investigators still sorting out shooting at St. Louis County pool hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A shooting involving an off-duty Moline Acres police officer is under investigation.

The St. Louis County Police Department is trying to piece together what happened inside Cuetopia Billiards and Sport Bar. Authorities said the off-duty officer was hired to work security and was in full uniform when a woman ran outside and with a handgun and flourished the weapon, leading the officer to open fire.

St. Louis County investigators said the occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday the pool hall, located on West Florissant Avenue in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Investigators said a woman was physically assaulted inside the bar by an unknown person. The man then confronted that person inside the bar and was shot by that individual, who remains at large.

"We are trying to identify male that as inside the bar that started the incident," said Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a county police spokesman.

The owner of the bar, Nicole Van Hook, released the following statement:

Cuetopia II would like to express their sincere regrets regarding the incident that occurred yesterday evening. The incident that took place last night was not a random act of violence it was family feud that occurred and unfortunately escalated at Cuetopia II. We strive to provide a safe environment for each and every person that enters our establishment. We provide security inside our establishment and on the parking lot. We are grateful to the officer who prevented any further injuries from occurring. We live in a time were violence occurs daily and although we cannot prevent every situation from happening we do our best. Cuetopia is a community staple we not only provide a relaxing place for people to come and have a great time. We are also give back to the community and support numerous non-profit organizations that are geared towards up lifting our community and bring about positive change.

Police said both the man and woman who were shot are expected to survive. However, they still need the public's help in identifying the 23-year-old male patron who started the confrontation inside the bar. Anyone with information should contact police.