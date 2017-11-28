SLU adds metal detectors at Chaifetz Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University plans to add enhanced security at Chaifetz Arena. By the end of the week, all fans will have to walk through metal detectors to get into the building.

As the St. Louis University mens's basketball team ran through drills Tuesday afternoon before that evening's game, some noticeable changes coming to Chaifetz for fans.

In 2015, both the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues installed metal detectors at every entrance at Busch Stadium and Scottrade Center, respectively. This after both the NHL and MLB implemented new guidelines at arenas in North America.

Spectra Venue Management, who's managed Chaifetz Arena since the building opened in 2008, announced it would improve security measures. Call them a sign of the times.

The new metal detectors are ADA compliant, meaning those with pacemakers or other devices can pass through or they can choose to be wanded and patted down.

Security personal ask that you allow a few minutes extra time when heading to an event.