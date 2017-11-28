Multiple shot, St. Louis officers injured near Page, Hodiamont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Multiple people were shot and two officers were injured Tuesday morning in St. Louis City. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Page Avenue at Hodiamont, near Skinker Boulevard.

Authorities say both officers suffered minor injuries, but not from gunshot wounds. One suspect, who was shot by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment and a second one remains at-large.

He is described as an African-American male in his mid to late 20s, with dreadlocks. He was driving a black Nissan Altima, that was found abandoned near Hamilton and Page.

FOX 2 initially reported an officer had been shot. That information has since been retracted.

This comes less than one week after a man was killed and a teenager was wounded during an officer-involved shooting on Thanksgiving Day.

Rehyen Bost-McMurray, 17, was fatally shot by officers who said he pointed a gun at them. A 14-year-old was also shot but survived. That incident took place near the intersection of College Avenue and Conde Street, in the College Hill neighborhood of north city.

The officers were in a marked patrol car when a vehicle pulled out from an alley and struck a curb. Four occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to run from the scene.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole said the officers feared for their safety and opened fire, striking both the armed individual and a juvenile that had been in the vehicle. Bost-McMurray and the 14-year-old were taken to a local hospital.

Bost-McMurray was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they recovered Bost-McMurray's handgun at the scene.