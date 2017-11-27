Youngsters play sports reporter at Blues practice Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Former Blues right winger Kelly Chase kicked off the Hockey Fights Cancer news conference Monday afternoon. But when players sat down, there was a barrage of important questions waiting for these Blues.

“Who do you think is the most smelliest after they come off (the ice)?”

“What’s your favorite sport besides hockey?”

“What’s your favorite phone?”

“What’s your favorite thing to do off the ice?”

“What do you guys want for Christmas?”

Players Alexander Steen, Jake Allen, Alex Pietrangelo, and Carter Hutton answered questions and posed for Snapchat pictures with some very special guests. Young cancer patients from Siteman Cancer Center got to sit front row during Monday’s question and answer session and become reporters for the day at Scottrade Center.