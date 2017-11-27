Wildwood City Council thinks compromise on Hidden Valley zip-line a possibility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. - The future of Hidden Valley Ski Area is up in the air again. At Monday's Wildwood City Council meeting, members sent the entire matter to another committee for a review.

Hidden Valley officials have said they need to install a zip-line course to increase revenue because winter weather is not dependable and the resort has lost money in the last two years.

The city planning and zoning commission in Wildwood approved the proposal with restrictions concerning placement of the zip lines and days and hours of operation. Hidden Valley said those restrictions make it impossible for the business to succeed. After hours of citizens saying why they are for the zip-line and against it, the council thought there may be room to compromise to achieve the goals of homeowners and Hidden Valley management.

Council members voted to send the issue to the planning and park committee for a review.

“It’s good we got a life, hopefully we can reach a compromise. We obviously come here to petition the council and we’ll also go back and talk to the management as well and see if we can put some pressure on them to keep the hill going," said David Sloane, a supporter of the zip-line proposal.

Stacy Jackson, a homeowner near Hidden Valley, expressed concerns how the zip-line will affect the lives of residents.

“I will stick by my guns that there should be some sort of compromise so the residents aren’t affected,” she said.

There will be more meetings at city hall to discuss what’s next. Fox 2 News tried to get a comment from the CEO of the company that owns Hidden Valley, but he did not respond.