Two St. Louis Tim Horton’s restaurants close amid legal fight

ST. LOUIS, MO — A legal fight with new ownership forces two area Tim Horton's restaurants to permanently close. The locations on Tucker boulevard in downtown St. Louis and in the Central West End's Cortex Innovation District closed over the holiday weekend.

Local franchisee, Show Me Hospitality signed an agreement in 2014 to open 40 standalone locations to the region over five years with an option for an additional 90 locations in 15 years.

The franchise owner tells our the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that after Tim Horton's was sold the new ownership wanted him to commit to opening 205 St. Louis area locations within a decade and invest $20 million in capital.