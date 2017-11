× Police investigate Crestwood gun store smash-and-grab robbery

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are investigating an early morning smash-and- grab robbery in Crestwood. Someone broke into the Southern Armory Gun Store on Watson Road at around 2:45am Monday. According to Crestwood police, some long guns were taken.

Authorities do not yet know if there is any connection to four other similar burglaries in the metro area in recent weeks.