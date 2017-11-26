× Police investigating fatal shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday at 6:15 pm. The victim, a African-American female in her 20’s was found lying in the street on Sherry Avenue in north St. Louis in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Police say the victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

This makes the 191st homicide in the City of St. Louis in 2017.

An investigation is ongoing.