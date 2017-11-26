× 3 suspects to be released, as investigation continues into death of Centreville man

CENTREVILLE, IL – Friday around 4:45 pm the Centreville Police Department was called to a vehicle fire in a field. As fire responders were heading to the scene, a resident in the area called saying a body was in the car.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was pulled from the vehicle.

A detective with the Centreville Police Department tells Fox 2 that after talking to residents in the area, information was developed on 4 possible suspects. Three suspects were taken into custody and placed on a 48-hour hold. One person of interest is still at-large.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch say the victim is 60-year-old Johnny Lee Lovett, Sr. He was en route to his home when he happened upon four individuals he thought were in need help. He was robbed and fatally shot for his efforts. After he was shot, his vehicle rolled into the woods, striking a tree and caught fire.

Police say the 3 suspects will be released Sunday night, pending further investigation.