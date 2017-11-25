The Pulse – Local organizations changing lives this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis is rich with non-profits and charities that help residents in the community not only thrive and survive during the holiday season, but all year round. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, learn more about four standout organizations that are changing lives. Also, hear how radio plays a major role helping to spread word about these organizations.

​Guests:

Deborah Ahmed, executive director of Better Family Life Cultural Educational and Business Center

Matt Dace, senior vice president of the St. Louis Area Food Bank

Brian Roy, executive director of Variety the Children's Charity

Officer Ed Fingers, chairman of the Development Committee for BackStoppers

Gary Gunter, VP and GM Radio One Stations 104.1 and 95.5 R and B Old School for the Lou

