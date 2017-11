Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – Shortly after 5:45 pm Saturday evening the St. Charles city police department was called to an apartment complex near Fifth Street and San Juan Drive for an apparent home invasion. Police tell Fox 2 that a resident in the apartment shot and killed the suspect..

Neighbors also tell Fox 2 that children were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.

