Shop local for the holidays on Small Business Saturday

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - Locally owned shops are offering a personal touch for Small Business Saturday in Maplewood. It's a day when people are asked to shop and dine at locally owned businesses to support their communities.

In 2010, American Express created Small Business Saturday in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers during the busy holiday shopping season.

Small Business Saturday has an emphasis on community. You may not get the big sale prices, but you will likely find personal customer service and unique, even handmade, items.

The city of Maplewood is known for its unique collection stores and boutiques. Small business owners in the area will offer some specials today.

Celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, Small Business Saturday helps shine a light on the small, independent businesses that keep our communities thriving.

Even more consumers and communities like Maplewood are coming together to support all types of small businesses (from retail shops and restaurants to fitness studios and record stores) on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year

Last year it's estimated 100 million people nationwide participated in Small Business Saturday.