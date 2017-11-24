Non-profit lends families expensive equipment for home medical care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Finding care for a sick loved one can be stressful, but there's help out there for family members looking for caregivers.

The elderly, disabled, and injured often need specialized medical equipment. Compassionate lending from the non-profit St. Louis Help can improve their quality of life.

Laura Cannon-Singer, executive director and founder of St. Louis Help, said families can borrow costly items like a shower bench, a power wheelchair, or even a hospital bed.

“What we try to do is not only keep people safe and in their homes, but we also want them to not get secondary falls or infections, or things that will make their condition worse,” she said.

The Olivette-based organization launched nearly 10 years ago with 500 donated items. Last year, the group collected approximately 10,300 new and used pieces of medical equipment.

Equipment is accepted year-round, but twice a year, 60 volunteers collect items at 14 locations throughout the metropolitan area.

“It seems like it’s getting harder and harder for people to get things,” Cannon-Singer said. “They’re expensive; they’re inaccessible.”

Contact Information

St. Louis Help

(314) 567-4700

www.stlhelp.org