Mother and son robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS – Thanksgiving was ruined for a Granite City mother and her son.

Carol Davis and her 17-year-old son, Kyle, said four armed men robbed them in the Southwest Garden neighborhood of south St. Louis, before taking off with their car.

According to the police report, the robbery occurred Thursday around 2 a.m.

The Davis’ said the suspects took her purse, his wallet, both cellphones, and the house keys before driving off in their Chevy Impala.

“I have so much anger in me,” said Carol Davis.

Davis said that she has breakdowns every time she recalls those intense and terrifying moments as she watched her son being forced to get down to the ground.

“Four black men jumped out,” Davis said. “The one in the passenger seat had an assault rifle and he and another with a hand gun ran up to me. The other two were around my son and made him lay face down right here and all I saw were lasers circling around the top of his head.”

The mother and son said that they were dropping off a home baked Thanksgiving pie for Carol’s brother, who lives on Odell Street.

Davis said it was the only time she could do it because she works overnight shifts.

“It doesn’t matter what time it was, people should be safe,” she said. “I mean, I’m beating myself up over it, because I never should’ve came over here at two in the morning.”

Kyle Davis said he was so scared that he couldn’t even get a good look at the suspects.

“Just the image of lasers pointing right in my eyes and guns pointing at my head just keep replaying in my head,” he said.

“It’s just so wrong, I don’t understand people with bad hearts,” said Carol Davis.

The Davis’ are two of the latest carjacking victims, a crime that has plagued many parts of south city in the past month. That includes the latest rash of carjackings in the Shaw neighborhood. Police said that in one instance a suspect used his gun to hit a woman in the face before he and an accomplice drove off in her car.

“It’s easy to stand here and say something needs to be done, but what? What do you do?” said Carol.

Fortunately, neither Carol or her son were physically hurt.

KPLR 11 reached out to St. Louis police to confirm this incident, but have not heard back.