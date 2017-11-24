Illinois investigators show no tolerance for disability parking offenders

Kelly Di Maggio thinks she saw an offender park in a space she needed.
“A group of teenagers pulled up and used somebody else’s placard,” she said. “They were completely able-bodied students walking inside the mall.”
Di Maggio has a broken leg and a disability placard, but could not find a disability parking space.
“I’m tired of it. I’m really tired of it. This is everywhere you go,” she said.
Fox 2 camera crews waited for the driver to return to the vehicle Di Magio wondered about, along with Secretary of State police. SOS investigator Dwayne Buretz saw someone else park – a driver who did not have a disability placard.
Investigator Buretz wrote him a ticket and ordered him to move his vehicle.
“In a perfect world, it wouldn’t happen; and today’s a nice day,” he said.
Yet Buretz said he’s still seeing people taking spaces they do not need.
“I’ve had both today – those that have had no placard parked in the disability spot and the one I just wrote was the spouse of somebody issued the placard but the spouse was not with them,” he said.
You can only use a placard issued to you, unless the person with disabilities is with you and enters the store.
The most common offense investigators find is someone using a placard that doesn’t belong to them, which can get you a six-month license suspension and a $600 fine.