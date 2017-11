Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The doors opened at Toys R Us in Sunset Hills and shoppers were lined up for hours to get the hottest toys of the season. But the lines were shorter than expected.

Toys R Us stores across the country opened their doors at 5 p.m. to give shoppers an early chance at Black Friday deals. Many customers came rushing in with a list in hand. Door buster deals proved to be a popular commodity for a lot of the sales Black Friday. Its best to get in line early to get in on those sales.

The store will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday night, meaning 30 straight hours of potential shopping.