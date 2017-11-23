× One adult dead, juvenile wounded in officer-involved shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An adult male is dead and a teenager wounded following an officer-involved shooting in St. Louis City.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of College Avenue and Conde Street, in the College Hill neighborhood of north city.

According to interim St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole, two officers were in a marked patrol car when a vehicle pulled out from an alley and struck a curb. Four occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to run from the scene. The two officers attempted to purse on foot, but one of the four occupants produced a handgun with an extended magazine and pointed it at the officers.

The officers, fearing for their safety, opened fire, striking both the armed individual and a juvenile that had been in the vehicle.

Both the armed adult and the juvenile were taken to a local hospital, O’Toole said. The man died at the hospital; the juvenile, a 14-year-old, was said to be in stable condition. Police recovered the deceased individual’s handgun at the scene.

O’Toole said the suspect vehicle, a 2016 Hyundai, had been reported stolen the day before from the 1800 block of Warren Street.

The other two occupants of the stolen car remain at-large, O’Toole said.

The two officers, 30 and 29 years of age, were placed on administrative leave, per department procedure.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.