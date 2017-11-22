Woman, child safe after car goes into Robertsville pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. _A woman and a child are safe after their vehicle went into a pond near Robertsville. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near Calvey Creek Road.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the woman self-rescued.

"She unbuckled her seatbelt and climbed into the backseat to unbuckle the child in safety seat," says Chief Gary Graf. "As the car started to sink, the woman with the child in her arms, climbed into the very back of the vehicle and kicked the window out."

She then swam to shore and went to a neighbors home for help.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.