The Do’s and Don’ts of Black Friday shopping

ST. LOUIS - Here's some interesting Thanksgiving meal material; it's information that could keep someone at your table from being burned like an overcooked turkey. Scott Schaffer from Blade Technology visits Fox 2 News in the Morning with ways to secure your money on Black Friday.

Black Friday Do's and Don'ts

DO'S

1. Use Credit over Debit, if your credit card provider offers purchase protections, such as extended warranties, etc.

a. Consider one-time use credit card numbers if your provider supports them.

2. Look for Skimmers on ATMs, gas pumps, etc.

a. Criminals use these to capture data from the magnetic strip on the back of credit or debit card.

b. The devices are small and are placed in or over the top of the card reader.

3. Be draconian about passwords.

a. Use a different password for each site.

b. Don't let the browser store passwords for you.

c. Consider using a password manager instead of writing down all your passwords manually.

4. Look for proof of security.

a. Always look for the https prefix in the URL and the padlock icon or other indicator in the browser's status bar.

DON'TS

1. Use Public WiFi sparingly if at all.

a. Internet hotspots offered by coffee shops, libraries, restaurants, etc. are convenient but are also vulnerable.

b. Criminals can set up fake hotspots that look just like the "real" wireless network.

c. Use your 4G/LTE network via your smartphone.

d. If you can't wait until you get home, consider purchasing a VPN service.

2. Flash the credit card.

a. An enterprising thief would love to shoulder surf to get your account information.

3. Shop online without your anti-malware and operating system software are up-to-date.