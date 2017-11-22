St. Louis Post-Dispatch Black Friday ads available Nov. 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Thanksgiving edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch hits store shelves Wednesday (Nov. 22) by noon. Production employees have been working around the clock for 11 days assembling the inserts for the Thanksgiving Day paper.

More than 26 million inserts have been printed and assembled for the Thanksgiving Day edition of the Post-Dispatch, Suburban Journal and Local Value papers.

The Post-Dispatch Thanksgiving Day edition weighs more than four pounds and is packed with more than 50 inserts including advertisements from big box retailers and local mom and pop shops.

The Thanksgiving edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch can be purchased for $5 at more than 1,000 locations across the St. Louis area. Subscribers of the paper will receive their copy Thursday morning (Nov. 23).

To find your nearest retailer: http://www.stltoday.com/newsstand.