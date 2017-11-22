Mother rescues herself, toddler son after SUV crashes into pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, Mo. – An expectant mother displayed quick thinking and courage under incredible pressure Wednesday morning, saving herself and her two-year-old son after their SUV sank in frigid pond

Firefighters and passers-by, including the woman’s husband, got to the scene and believed she and her son were trapped in the sinking SUV. Fortunately, they had already escaped.

“All day, I just start crying out of nowhere,” said Heather Vaden. “I think if this would have been any worse.”

Vaden said she’s never been so thankful to see and hear her two-year-old son play.

About six hours earlier, she’d swerved to miss an animal—possibly a dog—on Calvey Creek Road, just outside of Pacific in the Robertsville area. She crashed through a fence and rolled into a pond around 7:15 a.m. Though there was panic in her heart, her mind was clear: to get herself and young son out of their sinking vehicle.

“As soon as we hit the water, I got my seatbelt off. I got him out of his car seat,” she said.

Vaden looked for her cellphone to call her husband for help and then searched for a tire iron—or anything heavy—to break out the rear window for their escape. Ultimately, five hard kicks with her boots did the trick. She climbed out with her son and swam to shore – all with a broken arm.

“Once that window wasn’t coming out the first time I was like, ‘If we don’t get out, I’m not going to be able sit there and watch him go down. So, that’s when I knew I was going to have do something,” Vaden said. “That’s when I just kept kicking.”

Battalion Chief Gary Graf, Pacific Fire Protection District, praised Vaden’s actions.

“She’s obviously thought of something of this before and knew how to react because her reactions this morning were right on and that’s what saved herself and the infant,” Graf said.