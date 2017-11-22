Mathews-Dickey Sheer Elegance No. 29 Fashion Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's a tradition in St. Louis and it's all about girl power. Dr. Sharonica Hardin-Bartley, Superintendent of the University City School District and Wendell Convington Jr., President and CEO of the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, tell us all about Sheer Elegance!

The fundraiser supports young women’s programs and spotlights 40 girls. It features Project Runway alumni, celebrity escorts, exciting door prizes, hors d’oeuvres during reception, awesome entertainment and a chance for our young women to shine. Dr. Hardin-Bartley is one of three Sheer Elegance award winners, along with Mayor Lyda Krewson and Radio One Promotions Director, Chesley Waddell.

FOX 2's Bonita Cornute and Digital Content Producer, Danielle Scruggs are celebrity escorts.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 9 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis by the Arch.

To learn more visit: mathews-dickey.com

