Guns ‘N Hoses benefit raises funds for BackStoppers

ST. LOUIS – The annual Guns 'N Hoses boxing event was be held Wednesday night at the Scottrade Center.

Last year, the event raised a record amount of money for BackStoppers and they are hoping to do the same this year.

This year the event was sold out for the first time prior to the date of the boxing matches.

Last year around 18,000 people attended Guns ‘N Hoses and saw an emotional Officer Tom Lake take to the ring just days after being shot in the face while on duty.

Fallen Officer Blake Snyder’s wife Elizabeth Snyder rang the bell to start the event.

One of the female fighters on tonight’s fight card worked with Blake Snyder, the two were good friends and this year she didn`t hesitate to fight in his honor.

Guns ‘N Hoses has raised more than $6 million for BackStoppers over its 30-year history.