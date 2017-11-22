Good Samaritans serve up Thanksgiving dinners in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS – Giving thanks a day early in East St. Louis.

“You know the whole idea of this is to get some unity, to bring us together as a community,” says Khalilah Liddell, ACT - Activating the Community Together. “It`s also to give back to make sure the less fortunate people who might not have a hot meal, or provide a hot meal for their family, hopefully we can do that and bring some peace to our city.”

It`s a simple act, providing a free Thanksgiving meal, put together by ACT, a non-profit organization, the acronym stands for Activating the Community Together.

“It`s good to have churches and organizations come together and lets them know that we can come together,” says Daryl Rice, Hopewell Baptist Church.

At the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center volunteers donated their time and money serving free Thanksgiving meals to an estimated 400 people in three hours.

“We`re just trying to reach one to teach one and teach the parents to come together,” says Terra Jenkins, The House Oohwee. “Let`s get our kids off these streets and come together. It`s a lot of coming together and love.”

“We are a wonderful city. We`re impoverished yes, we are, but we also have the strength of each other and be reliable and pull off things of this magnitude. It`s not always negative light that happens in East St. Louis. There are some wonderful things to come out of East St. Louis.”

Like say, the serving of a free Thanksgiving meal, and that`s a good act we could all follow.