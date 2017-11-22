Girl, 5, found safe at St. Louis Galleria after north county carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH COUNTY, Mo. _A five-year-old girl is safe after a carjacking Wednesday morning at a north county gas station. The chain of events started around 8:15 a.m. at Conoco located in the 2400 block of Chambers Road.

The child's aunt was pumping gas when the suspect jumped from a mini-van and took her vehicle at gunpoint. The small child was in the back seat.

About an hour later, she was located by police at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights. She was unharmed.

The suspect is still at-large.

The vehicle is a black Dodge Challenger, with 22" rims. It has an Illinois license plate number of R291207. The suspect is an African-American male, 5'9" in his early 20's. He was wearing a black hat, dark hoodie, red pants and white shoes.

If you have any information please call 911.

The case is being handled by Moline Acres.

