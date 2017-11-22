Conservation Connection – Chronic wasting disease

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The November portion of Missouri's firearms deer season just ended. Opening weekend was also the second year the state undertook mandatory sampling to test for chronic wasting disease. Dan Zarlenga, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, gives a us a recap of the season.
